Breaking News

After 50 days in Hospital, Covid-19 patient released

News Director
Article Updated: May 22, 2020
Comments Off on After 50 days in Hospital, Covid-19 patient released

Dennis Hurst, who was one of SageWest’s first COVID-19 patients in Lander, was discharged on his 50th day of being in the hospital. Wishing Dennis continued healing and recovery, congratulations…

Post navigation

Posted in: