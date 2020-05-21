Yowell Presents Gift Cards to Employees at Smith’s

Riverton State Farm Agent Mike Yowell said he personally wanted to do something for the front-line grocery store workers at Smith’s Food and Drug. “I really appreciate what they have done during the pandemic, putting themselves in harms way to serve their customers,” he said. “We really appreciate you.”

In a small ceremony in front of the fresh flower department, Yowell Thursday afternoon handed over 103 gift cards from local restaurants as a thank you to the store employees. Each card is good for $10.

Yowell bought the gift cards from the Breadboard, Bunks BBQ, the Depot and The Trailhead. He said the $1,030 was well worth it to thank the store employees.