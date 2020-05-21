Breaking News

Yowell Presents Gift Cards to Employees at Smith’s

News Director
Article Updated: May 21, 2020
Comments Off on Yowell Presents Gift Cards to Employees at Smith’s
Accepting the gift cards were, from left, Melinda Arthur, Mandy Long, Alex Dangerfield (Assistant Store Manager) Mike Yowell, Cat Svilar, Brandon Jones (Assistant Store Manager), and Holly White (Human Relations Manager). Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Riverton State Farm Agent Mike Yowell said he personally wanted to do something for the front-line grocery store workers at Smith’s Food and Drug. “I really appreciate what they have done during the pandemic, putting themselves in harms way to serve their customers,” he said. “We really appreciate you.”

In a small ceremony in front of the fresh flower department, Yowell Thursday afternoon handed over 103 gift cards from local restaurants as a thank you to the store employees. Each card is good for $10.

Yowell bought the gift cards from the Breadboard, Bunks BBQ, the Depot and The Trailhead. He said the $1,030 was well worth it to thank the store employees.

Mike Yowell of Riverton’s State Farm office, left, chatted with Assistant Store Manager Brendon Jones and Human Relations Manager Holly White Thursday afternoon while Cat Svilar looked on at Smith’s Food and Drug. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Post navigation

Posted in: