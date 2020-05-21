Loop Road above Lander to Partially Open on Friday

The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest will partially open Louis Lake Road, FSR 300, at noon on Friday, May 29th. Louis Lake Road, known locally as the Loop Road, will be opened on both ends: from Bruce’s Parking Area to Worthen Meadow and from South Pass to Louis Lake. Additionally, the road from Limestone to Wolf Point, FSR 326, will also be opened on Friday, May 29th.

The middle section of the Loop Road will remain closed until mid to late June to mitigate damage to resources while the remaining snow melts and to allow for maintenance work to be completed on the road following melt-off.

Once these roads are open, caution is advised for all those traveling the motorized system on the Washakie Ranger District, as some snow and wet surfaces may remain in areas. Please heed all posted warning signs and assess conditions, using extra caution as you travel roads that go through potentially wet areas, such as meadows.

For more information, please contact the Washakie Ranger District at 307-332-5460, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone, follow us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).