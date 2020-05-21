Fremont County COVID-19 cases total 209 with 6 Deaths

Another Fremont County resident previously identified as a laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) case in Wyoming has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The newly confirmed death involves a hospitalized adult man who had an existing health condition that put him at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus. There have now been 11 reported deaths, 596 lab-confirmed cases and 191 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming.

In Fremont County, there are 209 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus and 24 probable cases. There have been six deaths in the county, all members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The Wyoming Department of Health reports 95 local individuals have recovered from the disease.

Disease symptoms, which may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure, include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

WDH recommendations to help slow the spread of illness include:

· Follow current public health orders.

· Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

· Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

· Wear cloth face coverings in public setting where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

· Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.