First Lady Jennie Gordon launched Food Effort in Hudson Wednesday

Wyoming’s First Lady, Jennie Gordon was in Hudson yesterday afternoon to kick-off her Food From the Farm & Ranch Program at Jared Hamilton’s Wyoming Custom Meats Inc.

The occasion was the first meat donation pick-up for her program, a part of the First Lady’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative. Also in attendance was Tony Woodell, Director, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies in Casper, and the Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Doug Miyamoto.

The donation was 1,400 pounds of ground beef from three Fremont County producers. The donation was picked up by a truck from the Casper warehouse of the Food Bank of the Rockies.

The First Lady said donations to the initiative are coming from a mix of producers in the state who are members of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, who are also helping with processing costs.

Wyotoday.com Photo by Ernie Over

The costs for processing two of the donated beef came from employees at the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. “We wanted to tie assistance to food and agriculture as resources for Wyoming families,” Miyamoto said. “Our employees at the Department of Agriculture wanted to help people who needed it, so they paid for the processing of two of the cows.” He said the First Lady’s program was a way the department could help Wyoming families through the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

The beef was donated by:

BEEF # 1 – Rich and Kay Pingetzer and Jess and Tim Sullivan of Shoshoni. Processing for Beef #1 donated by Jeff and Susan Sussman and Reg and Aline Phillips

BEEF # 2 – L-T Livestock, Timmery Hellyer

BEEF #3 – Hellyer Limited Partnership, Jessica Fehringer. Processing for Beef #2 & #3: Staff at Wyoming Dept. of Agriculture