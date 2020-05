Lander Police responded to 18 calls for service on Tuesday. Items of note from the call blotter include:

A bicycle was reported stolen from the Lander City Park. There are no suspects.

Arrests/Citations:

Jessica Johnson, 38, Lander. Cited. Biting Animal. The animals vaccinations were up to date. The victim received a minor wound.

Brandon Quinn, 30, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.