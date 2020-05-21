Jan 16, 1943 – May 16, 2020

Beatrice Buckman, 77, of Ft. Washakie, WY passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Saturday, May 16, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Beatrice M. Buckman was born to Laura and John Buckman on January 16, 1943 on the Wind river reservation.

Beatrice married Charles Potter and together had two sons and three daughters, they made their home in Billings Mt were she received her Associates in computer applications. She later became employed with the Indian Health Service in Billings.

She practiced the Catholic faith and the Arapahoe native beliefs. Her hobbies included bead work, jewelry making, quilt making and numerous other crafts that she was talented in. She enjoyed going to the Casino, watching her soaps and traveling throughout the country. Her biggest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had a great love for each, and every one of them. She expressed her love for them in the way only “Gramma-Bea” could. She hand wrote a small note she wanted included: “Don’t cry too hard for me kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, my life here is done. Just know I love you all so much and want you to live life to the fullest, be happy and know I will forever love you all.” Being, the kindhearted and humble person she was, she wanted everything short and sweet.

Survived by her son Charles (C.Jay) Potter, daughters Ginger Potter and Rose Potter, adopted daughters Jewell Felter and Brenda Lujan. Brother’s Wesley and Fred Monroe, Issac Chavez. Sisters Elvina, Georgetta, Marianne, Leona Buckman and Elva Runningcrane. A special adopted son and friend, Dr. Mark Dowel whom she loved dearly. Grandkids Elacia, Charlie, Gerald, Mallorie, Brodie, Alvin, Kymmi, Kristy, Stacia, Kalani, Kimo and Bre and 21 great-grandkids and two great-great grandkids. Numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, friends and grandchildren.

Preceded her in death, son Lorry Gus Potter, daughter Donna Ani Potter. Husbands Charles E. Potter, Willie Duran, parents John and Laura Buckman. Brothers Alfred and Eddie Buckman. George Buckman, Elliotte Buckman, Troy Buckman and sister Phyllis Tillman and Betty Addison. Grandkids Chyna Wallowingbull and Cordell Potter, Michelle Brown and Cyndi Stclair, Walter Brown, Nondei Tillman, Nathon Tillman, Billie Tillman.

If anyone was forgotten please accept our apologies from the family.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.