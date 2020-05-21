Aug 9, 1935 – May 21, 2020

A Memorial service for Barbara Lou Trank, 84, will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.

Miss Trank passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her home in Riverton, WY.

She was born on August 9, 1935 in Basin, Wyoming, daughter of William E. and Effa Mae (Skinner) Trank. Barb stayed at the Wyoming State Training School in Lander for a short time and various places in Wyoming throughout her life. She lived several years with her parents and then spent many years living with her sister, Betty Jo and brother-in-law, Virgil.

Barb loved puzzles, crocheting, riding her three-wheel bicycle and traveling with her family.

Survivors include her sisters, Elizabeth Bynon, Sandra Williamson and Judy Dooley as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mae Trank; brother, Billy Trank and sister Marthella Terry.

