Visitors Council budget tabled by city council

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night tabled the Wind River Visitors Council budget over concerns support for air service at Riverton Regional Airport had been greatly reduced.

Council member Mike Bailey asked that the WRVC budget be pulled from the consent agenda and subsequently said he was concerned that marketing dollars for the airport was reduced from $20,000 to $7,000.

“The Riverton airport is a huge part of bringing people in, we should make sure we still promote that,” Bailey said. “We’ve seen huge improvement with the FAST committee efforts including increasing ridership. We need to keep that going.



Bailey noted that a recent study showed that every dollar we spend on the airport brings back about $20. He said the Riverton airport is a vital part of the economy and he said, “I’d like to see it funded better,”

WRVC Board President Ryan Preston was not in attendance to answer questions about the cut, so the budget was tabled until the next meeting when he could attend.