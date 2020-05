Riverton Mayor Richard Gard received a special request from Riverton Middle School Seventh grade student, Logan Cory. City Hall is the new home for Logan’s community based school project – a seed library.

Feel free to swing by City Hall to pickup some seeds, exchange seeds, or donate seeds to help Logan successfully fulfill his commitment to our community.



The City of Riverton expressed its thanks to Logan, for letting us host your seed library! #RivertonWYProud