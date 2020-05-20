Shoshoni-Casper resurfacing project awarded to Cheyenne Construction Firm

Construction crews will make slide repairs to a section of WYO 296, Chief Joseph Highway, that will stabilize the area and repair a dip in the road. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded Condon-Johnson & Associates Inc., of Oakland, California, a $5.7 million contract for the work. The commission awarded that and six other contracts during its recent meeting.

For the WYO 296 work, crews will drill 120, 39-inch shafts that vary between 50 to 70 feet deep at Dead Indian Pass, which is on Dead Indian Hill on the Chief Joseph Highway in Park County. The work will anchor the land in place and prevent it from moving. Crews will also do pavement work in the area to repair a dip in the road. The contract completion date is June 30, 2021.

Other contracts the commission awarded included pavement work, sign logo replacement and fence repair work.

JTL Group Inc., of Cheyenne, won a $3.9 million pavement contract for work on almost 9 miles of US 20-26 between Casper and Shoshoni in Natrona County. Crews will mill and overlay the road, replace fencing and extend the existing passing lanes. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) decided to put the project out for bid to improve the road surface. The contract completion date is July 31, 2021.

The commission also awarded JTL Group Inc. a $2.7 million pavement contract for work on about 2.5 miles of WYO 220 between West Belt Loop and Robertson Road in Natrona County.

A $1.4 million contract was awarded to King Enterprises, of Mills, for a fence removal and replacement contract on South Pass and south of the Diversion Dam intersection by Oct. 31, 2021;

Northern Improvement Co., of Fargo, North Dakota, was the lowest bidder on a $3.8 million pavement contract on US 85 between Lingle and Lusk in Goshen County. Crews will pave about 15 miles to improve the surface. Crews will also install new weather stations in the area. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2021. Crews will mill and overlay the road to improve the surface, make enhancements to the turning lanes, install new fence and install new signs and delineator posts. The contract completion date is June 30, 2021.

Also awarded by the commission were contracts for: