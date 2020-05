Former Wyoming US Representative Cynthia Lummis of Cheyenne has officially filed for Mike Enzi’s seat in the United States Senate. She is a Republican. Enzi is not seeking re-election.

Here’s her Tweet:

“Excited to officially file my paperwork with the Wyoming Secretary of State for the office of United States Senator. Can’t wait to get back out on the trail and visit with you about how our nation’s Great American Comeback can blossom from Wyoming.” – Cynthia Lummis