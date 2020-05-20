Organizers from the Riverton Youth Soccer Association are ready to enjoy the warm weather with their very first 3 vs 3 Soccer Tournament. The tournament is open to a variety of categories that include kids groups and an adult group. That means a lot of action on June 13th in Rein Park in Riverton. Those interested in the event can visit
http://rivertonsoccer.org/ for more information on rules and how to register.
First Annual 3 VS 3 Soccer Tournament, Coming to Riverton
Organizers from the Riverton Youth Soccer Association are ready to enjoy the warm weather with their very first 3 vs 3 Soccer Tournament. The tournament is open to a variety of categories that include kids groups and an adult group. That means a lot of action on June 13th in Rein Park in Riverton. Those interested in the event can visit