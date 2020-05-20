Breaking News

BREAKING: A Fremont County Road Grader rolled into ravine at Red Canyon

Article Updated: May 20, 2020
The arrows mark that section of roadway where where a Fremont County Road Patrol was grading new gravel, slipped over the edge and rolled down an embankment. The mishap occured on the Red Canyon Road just past Peak Road. Wyotoday.com photo by Sharon Birbari.

Details are scarce at this time but what we know at this hour is that a Fremont County Road and Bridge Department Motor Grader has rolled over on the lower end of the Red Canyon Road south of Lander. According to a witness at the scene, the road patrol was spreading new gravel on the road when it tipped over and rolled down a steep embankment.

Initial reports from the scene indicated the operator was trapped inside the cab of the grader. Numerous emergency vehicles from Lander responded to the site. There was no immediate report on the condition of the operator.

