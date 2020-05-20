BREAKING: A Fremont County Road Grader rolled into ravine at Red Canyon

Details are scarce at this time but what we know at this hour is that a Fremont County Road and Bridge Department Motor Grader has rolled over on the lower end of the Red Canyon Road south of Lander. According to a witness at the scene, the road patrol was spreading new gravel on the road when it tipped over and rolled down a steep embankment.

Initial reports from the scene indicated the operator was trapped inside the cab of the grader. Numerous emergency vehicles from Lander responded to the site. There was no immediate report on the condition of the operator.

This story will be updated.