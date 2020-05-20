Another Covid-19 Victim reported on Reservation

From Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter on Facebook this morning:

“No words can describe the losses we continue to suffer due to COVID-19. The Northern Arapaho Business Council would like to express our sincere condolences to her and another tribal member and his family. Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow. Sharing in your sorrow is also our Northern Arapaho Tribal Employees affected by this profound loss.”

The death will be the sixth on the Reservation and the 11th overall in Wyoming. No other details were available.