Tuesday’s weather forecast is breezy to windy and warm today. Elevated fire behavior is likely this afternoon across central and southern Wyoming. Isolated late day thunderstorms in the far west and east. Cooler weather will return Wednesday.

Today’s highs will be 88 in Shoshoni, 84 in Riverton, 82 in Jeffrey City and Lander and 69 in Dubois. In the Big Horn Basin, Worland will hit 89 and Thermopolis 88 today.