Two file for State House 28

In the first three days of filing for the August Primary election, candidates signed up for both local and state offices.

Here are the filings as of Monday evening, May 18, at the close of business (New filings in italics):

Wyoming Senate SD26: Michael V. “Mike” Bailey (R) Riverton

Wyoming Senate SD20: Theresa Livingston (D) Worland; Ed Cooper (R) Ten Sleep; Linda Weeks (R) Basin

House District HD 28: Levi J. Shinkle (D), Thermopolis; John R.Winter (R) Thermopolis

Wyoming House HD54: Kevin Wilson (D) Lander; Lloyd Charles Larsen (R) Lander

Wyoming House HD 55: Ember Oakley (R) Riverton

Fremont County Commission – District 2: Larry Allen (R) Lysite

Fremont County Commission – District 5: Jennifer McCarty (R) Lander

Riverton Municipal Ward 3: Tim Hancock; Lindsey Cox

Lander Municipal Ward 3: Michael Kusiek

Hudson Municipal District: Brady Hamilton