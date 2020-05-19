Special Lander City Council meeting on tap this evening

The Lander City Council will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 6:00 pm, at Lander City Hall, 240 Lincoln Street, Lander, Wyoming, for the purpose of considering its proposed 2020-21 Fiscal Year Budget.
