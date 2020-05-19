Photos by Kirk Baxter
A Semi Truck hauling beer has been involved in a single vehicle crash near Sweetwater Station and Sand Draw in Fremont County. First responders are on scene. The driver of the vehicle had some minor scrapes and bruises , but no life threatening injuries. The cargo and some debris was spread across the road, and cleanup is under way. Traffic is still moving in both directions. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Semi Hauling Beer Crashes Near Sweetwater Station
Photos by Kirk Baxter