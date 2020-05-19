Lander’s Black named CC’s Male Student Athlete OTY

Breaking News

May 19, 2020
Huge Congratulations to Lander Valley High School graduate and Senior. CooXooEii Black for winning Colorado College Male Student Athlete of the Year. CooXooEii finishes his career with 1625 points and 724 rebounds, becoming the only Tiger ever to eclipse 1500 points and 600 rebounds!

