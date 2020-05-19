Heart Mountain Center Open by appointment

Heart Mountain Interpretive Center has reopened to visitation by appointment. Visitors may now schedule an appointment by email (info@heartmountain.org) or by calling the museum at (307) 754-8000.



Heart Mountain Interpretive Center has been closed since March due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. In reopening, the center will follow all the orders and recommendations made by state and local officials. In this first phase, visits will be by appointment only. Bookings are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. It is recommended that visitors wear face masks and observe social distancing measures while in the interpretive center, for the health and safety of others.



Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation executive director Dakota Russell says that the foundation’s top priority is making the interpretive center safe for staff and guests. “We’re excited to share this important history with visitors again,” Russell said, “but we want to do that in a way that is safe for them. We have instituted aggressive new cleaning procedures and changed some of the ways we operate to minimize the risk.” Russell said he hopes to expand the opening to include unscheduled visits in the near future, but believes this cautious approach is best.



Heart Mountain Interpretive Center tells the story of some 14,000 Japanese Americans unjustly incarcerated in Wyoming from 1942 to 1945. Admission is $9.00 for adults and $7.00 for students and seniors. Children under 12 and members of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation are free. The center is located between Cody and Powell on Highway 14A. For more information about the interpretive center or this event, please call (307) 754-8000 or visit www.heartmountain.org.

