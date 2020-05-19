Council to consider truck purchase, hear 2021 FY budget update

The Riverton City Council will meet in regular session tonight (Tuesday, May 19) at 7 p.m.

The agenda is rather light, see below, but includes a liquor license transfer from a living trust to a Limited Liability Company with the same owners and same location. The application was filed by Ricci D. and Mark Larsen with the business location at 409 East Main.

Jack’s Truck Center was the successful bidder at $431,446 for a new airport truck and an 18-foot-wide brush. The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division picks up 90 percent of the cost and the city’s share is $43,144.

The final item on the agenda is a Fiscal Year 2021 budget discussion that will be led by City Administrator Tony Tolstedt.

The meeting is streamed live on the city’s cable channel 191, on the city’s YouTube channel and on the city’s Facebook page.