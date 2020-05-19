May 3, 1985 – May 16, 2020

Cordell Potter, 35, of Casper passed away at Wyoming Medical Center on Saturday, May16, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the St. Stephen’s Catholic Cemetery. A wake will take place on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 444 Little Wind River Bottom Road, starting at 7:00 pm.

Cordell Potter was born on May 3, 1985 in Lander, WY to Donna (Potter) Ani. He attended school at Natrona County High School in Casper, WY and Sherman Indian School in Riverside, CA.

Cordell was baptized into the Catholic Faith.

On July 7, 2017 he married Vernanda Michelle Coin.

He was a laborer and cook in restaurants. He lived and worked in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Wyoming.

Cordell loved spending time with his children and wife, cooking, being outdoors, camping, basketball, and silk screening.

He is survived by his wife, Vernanda Potter, children, Lorilin , Lorissa, William, Dre, Donna, Jayvin, James, Potter, and David, Xavier; uncles, CJ Potter and family, Clyde Spoonhunter and family, Dennis C’Bearing and family, Benson C’Bearing and family, Andy C’Bearing (Red Shade and Akasha C’Bearing); aunts, Ginger Potter and family, Rose Potter and family, Denise Bearing and family, Felicia Bearing and family, Glynnes Bearing and family, Charlie Bearing and family, Dawn Mitchell Spoonhunter and family, Etheleen Potter and family, and Angie Warren and family; grandfathers, Rupert Goggles, John Goggles, and Gene Goggles; grandmothers, Leona Buckman, Marian Buckman, Georgetta Revere, Elvia Running Crane, Elvina Buckman, Ruth Goggles, Katherine Red Cloud; brothers, John Potter, Kimo Ani, Charlie Potter, Brodie Potter and family, Alvin Spoonhunter, Marshall Friday, and Neil Friday; sisters, Stacia Potter and family, Bre Ani, Elacia Potter and family, Mallory Goodman and family, Kristi Potter and family, Kimberly Potter and family, Nickie Friday and Samantha Friday; the family of, St. Clair, Ware, Running Crane, Buckman, Revere, Brown, Tillman, Friday, mother-in-law, Roselyn Selina, Laywin, Sakenima, Delvin Sakenima, Vernon Coin, Jr., Paulina Perez, Verronda Coin, Spoonhunter, SunRhodes, Trumbull, C’Bearing, Bearing, Bearing Black, Atene, Tsosie, Bell, James, Antelope, Lang, Littleshield, Jenkins, Weed, Goggles, Whiteman, Thunder, Waterman, Dresser, Deacota, Monroe, Foster parents, Thomas and Tracy Lopez; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Ani; uncle, Gus Potter; grandparents, Charles Potter and Beatrice Buckman; great grandparents, Laura Shoulder Blade, John Buckman, Ethel Goggles, and Charlie Potter; grandparents, Phyllis Tillman, Alfred Buckman, Edward Buckman, Mollie and Clark Trumbull, Rose and Dennis C’Bearing, Angeline Spoonhunter, Charolet and Herman Deacota.

