Berg to be recognized; Mortimore Lane Complaint; Budget discussions…

Article Updated: May 19, 2020
The Fremont County Commissioners will continue their budget discussions at today’s regular meeting (Tuesday, May 19) at the courthouse in Lander. County Assessor Tara Berg will also be recognized for a quarter century of service to the county. The meeting will be held virtually, see the log in information below:

