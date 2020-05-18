Vandalism; Domestic Assault Arrest; Fire calls





From the Sheriff’s Call Blotter come these items of note from the weekend…

There were 13 requests for vehicle ID inspections throughout the weekend and 27 individuals reported controlled burns, not needing a firefighter response.

A stop sign was knocked over and mail boxes spur around backwards in the 600 block of the Eight Mile Road.

A second incident of damaged mail boxes came in a short time later from Buckhorn Flats.

A number of traffic control and street ID signs were vandalized and pulled out of the ground near Dubois on Hawk and Quartz roads. The vandalism is under active investigation.

A domestic assault complaint in the Lander area was turned over to the County and Prosecuting Officer for possible filing of charges.

A report was taken on a complaint of an assault at the Pavillion Town Park on Friday evening.

A report is pending on the discovery of a stolen Ford F-250 that was found at Walmart.

A house fire was reported Saturday in Shoshoni on Cary Drive. Other fire calls were reported in the 600 block of Bellvue in Lander; a fire was reported at Highway 789 at its intersection with the Gas Hills Road in Riverton; Riverton firefighters were called to the Rendezvous Ponds area for a fire, and a grass fire was reported at 50 Hoot Owl road and Highway 789.