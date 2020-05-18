Thefts; Sexual Assaults; Domestic Assault reported

Riverton Police responded to 86 calls for service in the 72 hours from Friday morning through Monday morning. Items of note from the call blotter included:

A report of vandalism was received from 210 West Adams where a $400 window had been broken out.

Police received a report of a long-board skateboard was stolen out of a bed of a pickup truck. It is unknown when the theft occurred.

A resident in the 500 block of Southridge Drive reported the theft of fishing poles, a smart watch and other items from a truck parked along the street.

A sexual assault was reported in the Riverton area Friday afternoon. The incident is under investigation.

A man allegedly covered in blood was reported just after Midnight Friday at an address in the 1100 block of East Adams. A report is pending.

The theft of a black 2002 Ford Taurus was reported stolen at 1:50 a.m. Saturday from the 900 block of South Federal. A report is pending.

A Chevrolet Malibu sedan struck a barrier on Cooper Road that resulted in air bags being deployed. When deputies arrived, the occupant(s) were gone.

A sexual assault was reported early Sunday morning in the Riverton area. The report is under investigation.

Arrests/Citations

Ashely Dewey, 28, Ethete, Arrested. Shoplifting and Public Intoxication

Garrett Middleton, 21, Lander. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Open Container.

Jon Griffin, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery and Strangulation of a household member.

Heather Jeffres, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Pedestrians Under the Influence.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law