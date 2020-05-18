Helen Virginia Gilchrist Marshall

7-16-24 to 5-11-20

Helen was born July 16, 1924 to Elmer Fentress Gilchrist and Martha Virginia Wragg in Memphis, Tennessee. She lived in Memphis for almost all of the next 68 years, before moving to Lander, Wyoming in 1992, where she died May 11, 2020, at age 95. She worked at Lander Family Medicine for the past 17 years in her daughter’s medical office.

Although she never lost her Southern accent, or the lessons of the Great Depression and the Southern Baptist church, she forged her own philosophy along the way; she is described by a granddaughter as “beautiful, beloved, big-hearted, no-frills, green-thumbed, tough-as-nails Mimmie.”

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John Dugger Marshall in 1993, and her husband William Peter Shea III in 2006. She is lovingly remembered by her children Susan Pearson (Tom Watkins), Lander, WY; Jack (Jessie) Marshall, Memphis, TN; Christie (Randy) Grothe, Dallas, TX; and Jerry (Elizabeth) Marshall, Memphis, TN; 1 niece Ann (Dave) Tapp, Belvidere, TN; 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild not yet born, and innumerable other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

She requested any memorials be mailed directly to:

Central Christian Church, 531 South McLean BLVD, Memphis, TN 38104 OR

Church Health Center, 1350 Concourse Ave, Suite 142, Memphis, TN 38104 OR

Help for Health Hospice, 1240 College View Drive, Riverton, WY 82501.

