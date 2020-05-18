Harassment; Dog Attack; Child Abandonment

Lander Police responded to 83 calls for service in the past 72 hours. Items of note from the call log include:

A man was harassing another man on the Lander Greenway Path because he was wearing a face mask. The suspect was contacted, warned about that behavior and moved along.

A resident on Black Boulevard was warned to fix his fence after his dogs got out of their yard and attacked another dog.

A report of Child Abandonment was called in and upon investigation, the Department of Family Services was notified and information was turned over to the Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

A woman reported to have been tested positive for methamphetamine, fled the OB Department at SageWest Hospital with an IV needle still in her arm. Police were unable to find the woman.

Slices of cheese were found on the bronze Lander Tiger statue outside of the high school. The School Resource Officer at LVHS made the report.

Arrests/Citations

Shaelynn Roman, 20, Riverton, Cited. Minor in Possession.

Laura Scott, 32, Lander, Arrested. Child Endangerment, Drugs.

Curtis Oldman, 50, Riverton, Cited. Driving While Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, No Interlock Device and Interference.

Dillon Leonard, 34, Hudson, Cited. Possession of Methamphetamine

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of aw.