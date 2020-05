A combination of low humidity, warm temperatures and a gusty southwest wind will bring elevated fire behavior this afternoon from noon through at least 8 pm across Fremont county according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged this afternoon.

Today’s high temperatures will reach into upper 80s for Thermopolis and Worland,in the low to mid 80s for Shoshoni, Jeffrey City, Riverton and Lander and in the low 70s for Dubois.