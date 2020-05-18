Covid-19 Local Case Count Surpassed 200; 78 Recovered

Fremont County’s total of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose to 202 at the over the weekend with 18 additional probable cases. With the new cases reported on Saturday, the total number of Coronavirus cases this past week totals 37, including 17 cases in the last three days. There are 78 recovered cases in the county, including another 8 probable recoveries.
