County to continue Budget Discussions on Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners will continue their budget discussions at Tuesday’s regular meeting at the courthouse in Lander. The meeting will be held virtually, see the log in information below:
Breaking News
-
Lander Police responded to 83 calls for service in the past 72 hours. Items of…
-
Riverton Police responded to 86 calls for service in the 72 hours from Friday morning…
-
From the Sheriff's Call Blotter come these items of note from the weekend... There were…
-
7-16-24 to 5-11-20 Helen was born July 16, 1924 to Elmer Fentress Gilchrist and Martha…
-
A man was injured by a grizzly bear on Saturday, May 16 while looking for…
-
The Fremont County Commissioners will continue their budget discussions at Tuesday's regular meeting at the…
-
A Fremont County resident previously identified as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)…
-
Fremont County's total of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose to 202 at the over the weekend…
-
A combination of low humidity, warm temperatures and a gusty southwest wind will bring elevated…
-
Several cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been confirmed among residents and staff of…