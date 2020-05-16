Local Covid-19 Death Toll increased to Five Saturday

A Fremont County resident previously identified as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The newly confirmed death involves an older hospitalized woman who had existing conditions that put her at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus. There have now been 8 reported deaths, 559 lab-confirmed cases and 182 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming.

Fremont County now reports 202 confirmed cases of the disease with 18 probable.



Statement from the NABC: “The Northern Arapaho Business Council sadly offers our deepest condolences to the passing of another beloved tribal member due to Covid-19. We are reminded of the great love we have for our Arapaho people, therefore, the NABC is committed to its continued actions to help fight against this pandemic. It is imperative we work together to protect ourselves and others. Our beloved tribal member’s memory will live on. Chairman Lee Spoonhunter

WDH recommendations to help slow the spread of illness include:

· Follow current public health orders.

· Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

· Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

· Wear cloth face coverings in public setting where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

· Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.

Disease symptoms, which may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure, include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.