Twin C-130’s fly-by was early at both Riverton & Lander

The schedule said 11:55, but at 11:43 the roar of the engines announced the arrival of twin Wyoming Air Guard C-130 aircraft, that made an crossing “X” over the Riverton Hospital, much to the delight of a large crowd of onlookers. Unfortunately, much of the staff of the hospital only emerged at 11:50, missing the show that was intended for them.

The flyby was scheduled as a thank you and recognition to the Nurses, Doctors and staff of the state’s hospitals and to First Responders, all who comprise the front-line against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aircraft crossed paths over SageWest Health Care hospital in Riverton.

“Oh no, they’re early,” someone from the crowd shouted as staff members carrying rolled up banners for the air crew to see emerged out of the ER entrance. But, thanks to those who were there early, and others around town with their cameras and cell phones, got some good photos that we’re sharing here.

It was noticeable that most of those wearing protective face masks were hospital workers. A majority of the spectators were socially distanced, but not wearing masks.

The lawn at the RHS Career Center had many families social-distanced apart, as was the lawn in front of and on the west side of the hospital, at Jaycee Park, and in the parking lots of the Riverton Middle and High schools. Cars were also lined up on College View Drive and along Sunset Drive to witness the flyby.