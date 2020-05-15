Tom Burman: One Wyoming More Important Than Ever

At the beginning of 2020, no one in athletics could have foreseen the disruption and impact that COVID-19 has created in both our daily lives and in our economy. We are in unprecedented times both as a state and as a nation. However, I am inspired by the resiliency of our amazing fans and supporters. Many of you, in addition to our coaches and staff, have reached out during this difficult time.

At this time, I ask you to remember over 400 Wyoming student-athletes who are anxious to return to Laramie and once again wear the brown and gold. Nothing makes us more proud than when our Cowboys and Cowgirls give their all each time they compete. While we are in uncertain times, we anticipate that our student-athletes will be striving for academic and athletic excellence again soon.

The statement “One Wyoming” has been used for a while now, but today, we all identify with it even more. We are all united in making our community, state, and university the best it can be. We cannot say thank you enough for your support of our athletic programs, including our coaches and student-athletes. Although we did not expect 2020 to begin in this way, it is a special opportunity to come together and leave our impact during these trying times. Our future is bright and our actions today will set the course for years to come. Go Pokes!

Coach Craig Bohl visits with UW Athletic Director Tom Burman about the upcoming season: