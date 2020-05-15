Dec 12, 1974 – May 13, 2020

Timothy “Tim” Christofalos, 45, of Riverton passed away Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Sunnyside Nazarene Church in Kinnear, WY. A reception will be held prior to the memorial service from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the church.

Timothy Nickolas Christofalos was born on December 12, 1974 in Kalamazoom, MI to Thomas Nickolas and Diana Jill (Newnum) Christofalos. He grew up in Michigan and attended schools there.

Tim was a member of the Sunnyside Nazarene Church.

On April 20, 2002, he married Rebecca Marie Kamminga in Caledonia, MI. They raised their four children in Riverton for past the ten years.

He was self-employed at the owner of Specialty Property Management.

Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping with his family and being in the back country taking 4×4 trips. He was an Assistant Boy Scout Leader for Troop 4044 in Riverton and was always helping out in the community any way he could.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Christofalos; sons, Thomas (Athanasius) Nickolas Christofalos, Jacob Bruce Christofalos, and Caleb Parker Christofalos; daughter, Hannah Grace Christofalos; brothers, Tony (Amanda) Christofalos, Eugene (Melissa) Christofalos, and George Christofalos; sister, Nicholitza “Nikki” (Charalampos) Koustas; step-brother, Tommy (Lori) Christofalos; brother-in-law, Christopher ( Andrea) Kamminga; sisters-in-law, Anna (Andrew) Nab, and Jill (Tim) Bruno; and parents-in-law, Burce and Marci Kamminga.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Diana Christofalos, and grandmother, Hazel Trisenberg,

