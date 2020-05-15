Riverton Restaurants Reopening Today

“We’re officially open for Dine-In,” said the Brown Sugar Roastry’s Amanda Henry today. Henry, and other local restauranteurs, were anxiously awaiting the word from Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon to ease restrictions on sit down restaurants. Those restrictions were eased today.

“We will be offering delivery, carry-out and curb-side as well,” Henry announced on her Facebook Page. “We encourage reservations for parties over four (4). Our hours will remain from 8am – 3pm, 7 days a week. Our kitchen is open from 8am – 2pm daily. We are COVID aware because We Care!”

She also said the restaurant’s famous brunches return for the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and now featuring Prime Rib.

Henry asked for the public’s patience “while we are navigating the necessary precautions that are put in place. We are sanitizing each and every table between guests and ask that you limit your party size to 6 or less. If you need accommodations for more than 6, please call to reserve our private room. We are excited to serve you!” she said