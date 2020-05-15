Photos: Friday Night Cruises honored local graduates

There were 18-wheel trucks, there were mini-trucks, there were big SUV’s there were compact SUVs, there were classic cars, there were vans and flatbeds, there were lots of flags and a few “for sale” signs on some of the units, but Friday Night’s Cruise in Riverton had something for everyone. There was even a helicopter fly-over of the route by Classic Air Medical. There were no fire trucks this week, but lots of police and sheriff’s vehicles, a Wyoming Highway Patrol unit, and a rebuilt 1943 US Army vehicle.

The Friday Night Cruise in both Riverton and in Lander was dedicated to the high school and college Covid Classes of 2020. There were plenty of spectators along the route, too in both cities. Even a few candidates. It was a honking good time.

Looking east from High School Hill the parade of celebrants stretched all the way to Highway 789/North Federal Boulevard. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Newly named University of Wyoming Most Outstanding Graduate Christie Wildcat was also there parading in the family van wearing her cap and gown and her brown and gold UW hood with a UW Cowboy flag, there were Valedictorians and car and pickup loads full of graduates from Riverton, Shoshoni, Wind River, Fort Washakie, Wyoming Indian and Arapahoe Charter high school in the parade. Over in Lander, graduates from Lander Valley and Pathfinder High Schools paraded through town with grads also from Wyoming Indian, Fort Washakie and Wind River dragging main.

There were Central Wyoming College grads, too, and at least a few from out of the area, according to signs on several vehicles.

Looking West from Main and Broadway up High School Hill showed four lanes of honking and cheering celebrants including county high school and college graduates.

Fund Raisers were being held for the PAWS Animal Shelter, and a food driver for the Christian Food Storehouse. Free cloth face masks were also being given away at Phil’s Dog Shack by local seamstresses. All along the route, the parking lots of restaurants that had been closed for the better part of two months were full as patrons streamed back to their favorite eateries for sit-down meals they hadn’t enjoyed since the beginning of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over