One Dozen Candidates File for Office in First Two Days for August Primary

In the first two days of filing for the August Primary election, candidates signed up for both local and state offices.
Here are the filings as of Friday evening at the close of business:
Wyoming Senate SD26: Michael V. “Mike” Bailey (R) Riverton
Wyoming Senate SD20: Theresa Livingston (D) Worland; Ed Cooper (R) Ten Sleep; Linda Weeks (R) Basin
Wyoming House HD54: Kevin Wilson (D) Lander; Lloyd Charles Larsen (R) Lander
Wyoming House HD 55: Ember Oakley (R) Riverton
Fremont County Commission – District 2: Larry Allen (R) Lysite
Fremont County Commission – District 5: Jennifer McCarty (R) Lander
Riverton Municipal Ward 3: Tim Hancock; Lindsey Cox
Lander Municipal Ward 3: Michael Kusiek
Hudson Municipal District: Brady Hamilton