Friday Night Cruise to Honor all County Graduates tonight

It’s Friday and you know what that means. It’s the weekly Friday Night Cruise in Lander and Riverton. This weeks cruising celebrates all of the county’s graduates.

In addition to the cruise, the Wyoming Air Guard will by conducting flyovers of each hospital in the state to recognize and honor our Healthcare Heroes who have been on the front lines of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The flyover in Riverton is set for 11:55 with Lander’s flyover set at noon.

Additionally, the Big Rigs are scheduled to re-appear in Riverton’s parade, beginning at 6:30 from the Sutherland’s Parking Lot.

Tonight’s special event in Riverton is a Middle School Community Service project to help raise money for the PAWS Animal Shelter. Since their major fundraiser of the year was not held due to the coronavirus, several students will be out at the Pioneer Pharmacy parking lot on West Main collecting donations for the animal shelter and other students will be Java Java’s parking lot selling bandanas for your pets, with all the funds raised going to PAWS.

At Phil’s Dog Shack, RHS Wolverine flags will be on sale to support the RHS booster club.