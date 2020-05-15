Covid-19 Local Case Count nears 200; 78 Recovered

Fremont County’s total of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose to 197 at the end of the week with 17 additional probable cases. With the four new cases reported on Friday, the total number of Coronavirus cases this week totals 33, including 13 cases in the last two days. There are 78 recovered cases in the county, including another 8 probable recoveries.

Statewide there are now 541 laboratory confirmed cases of the disease with an additional 175 probable cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health as of Friday evening.