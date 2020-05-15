Citizen Science Opportunity: Dubois Invasive Species Watch

As you embark into the outdoors this spring, Game and Fish encourages you to participate in a citizen science project. A great one near home is the Dubois Invasive Species Watch. This project greatly needs your help and is aimed at assisting land managers to identify the extent of invasive plant species in the area surrounding the Whiskey Basin Wildlife Habitat Management Area where many animals including bighorn sheep spend their winter. The project is set up through the app iNaturalist, and anyone can register and help.

Your participation will help managers respond to invasive species infestations and will help maintain habitat for bighorn sheep and other wildlife in the area. Pictures here depict what cheatgrass and leafy spurge (another common invasive) might look like as they are emerging. Spring is a great time to begin observing and documenting these weeds emerging. Together, we can begin to track and locate where these (and many more) invasive species are making their appearance.