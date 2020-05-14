Wyoming Air Guard C-130 Flyover to honor Healthcare Workers, First Responders

The Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing will be conducting an aerial salute to the health care professionals on the front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, May 15, the Air National Guard will present a two-ship C-130 flyover across the skies of each hospital around the state, culminating in the Capitol City.

“We salute all those, both around the state of Wyoming and across the nation who have sacrificed so much to serve on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Col. Justin Walrath, 153rd Airlift Wing commander and pilot, WYANG, “it’s truly an honor for the men and women of the Wyoming Air National Guard to provide a ‘thank you’ to the first responders, medical professionals, and essential personnel providing support at this time.”

The aerial demonstration is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting the COVID-19 response effort. Anyone who gets video or photos of the C-130s flying overhead are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.

The following is a list of times and locations for the May 15 flyover:

9:35 Niobrara Health and Life Center, Lusk

9:55 Weston County Health Services, Newcastle

10:05 Crook County Hospital, Sundance

10:20 Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Gillette

10:30 Johnson County Healthcare Center, Buffalo

10:40 Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Sheridan

10:40 Sheridan VA Health Care System, Sheridan

10:55 Washakie Medical Center, Worland

11:05 South Big Horn County Hospital, Basin

11:10 North Big Horn Hospital, Lovell

11:20 Powell Valley Healthcare, Powell

11:25 Cody Regional Health, Cody

11:45 Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital, Thermopolis

11:55 SageWest Health Care-Riverton, Riverton

12:00 SageWest Health Care-Lander, Lander

12:15 SCRHD Pinedale, Pinedale

12:20 SCRHD, Marbleton, Marbleton

12:35 St. Johns Medical Center, Jackson

12:50 Star Valley Health, Afton

1:05 South Lincoln Medical Center, Kemmerer

1:15 Wyoming State Hospital, Evanston

1:15 Evanston Regional Hospital, Evanston

1:35 Aspen Mountain Medical Center, Rock Springs

1:35 Memorial Hospital Sweetwater County, Rock Springs

2:00 Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, Rawlins

2:25 Wyoming Medical Center, Casper

2:25 Wyoming Behavioral Institute, Casper

2:25 Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital, Casper

2:25 Summit Medical Center, Casper

2:35 Memorial Hospital Converse County, Douglas

3:00 Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Laramie

3:15 Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne

3:15 Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Cheyenne