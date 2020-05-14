Restauranteurs: Special WBC Webinar today for you at 2

The Wyoming Business Council will host an informational session for the restaurant industry in Wyoming from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, via webinar.

The webinar will detail the latest changes to Gov. Gordon’s executive orders and what those changes mean for restaurants. It will cover the best practices and regulations for reopening restaurants and offer business owners the chance to ask questions about safe distancing, mask use, sanitation measures and more.

Presenters include:

Stephanie Pyle, Department of Health senior administrator

Chris Brown, Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association executive director

Josh Dorrell, Wyoming Business Council CEO

Participants may submit questions in advance here.

The meeting will be recorded and made available on the Business Council’s YouTube page a day or two after the event.



Register in advance here

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.