Guardrail replacement project begins in Fremont County on Monday

Five Fremont County highway sections will receive upgraded guardrail in a $1.4 million safety project scheduled to tentatively begin on Monday.

S&L Industrial of Cowley (Wyo.) is the prime contractor.

“The first location will be east of Shoshoni,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton. “Traffic signals will be used to control traffic at night, while flaggers will be used during daytime operations.”



Guardrail will be placed on US20/26 east of Shoshoni (mileposts 95.609 to 95.985), about 4 miles east of Shoshoni; WY135 (mileposts 22.32 to 22.84), about 22 miles southeast of Riverton; US26/WY789 (mileposts 126.59 to 126.285), about 2 miles west of Shoshoni; US26/287 (mileposts 60.23 to 60.62), about 5 miles southeast of Dubois; and US287 (mileposts 30.34 to 31.196), about 15 miles northwest of Fort Washakie.



S&L Industrial was awarded the guardrail safety project bid in March by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.