First Responders Saluted local Healthcare Heroes

Fremont County First Responders joined together for a parade to honor healthcare heroes for National Hospital Week and Nurses Month.

Riverton Firefighters Saluted the staff at SageWest Health Care’s Riverton campus

“The parade celebrations were beautiful, thank you to our Fremont County First Responders for the outpouring love and support you shared. Your efforts gave our healthcare heroes chills, brought tears to their eyes and continued inspiration. We value our partnership and appreciate you and your tremendous dedication and heroic service to our community. “

To view videos of the parades, see the links below

Riverton Parade- Tuesday, May 12: https://youtu.be/H-vBzohceHU

Lander Parade- Wednesday, May 13: https://youtu.be/NGB_SzfbPxw