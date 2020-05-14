Mar 28, 1952 – May 8, 2020

Graveside services for Anna Rita Bell, 68, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A wake will be held on Wednesday evening at her home, 1315 South Federal Blvd, Lot #48.

Ms. Bell passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020.

She was born on March 28, 1952 in Thermopolis, Wyoming, daughter of Anthony and Delphia (Sage) Bell. Anna attended schools at Hamilton Don, Arapaho Ranch and Lander Valley High School before receiving her GED and attending CWC in their nursing program.

Anna worked at the Arapaho Swimming Pool, Morning Star Manor as a CAN, the Arapaho School as a Cook/JOM, Showboat Retirement home as a cook as well as the Wind River Hotel and Casino as a cook, and most recently the Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

Ms. Bell enjoyed rock hunting, camping, fishing, beading, going to the casino and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Isaac (Beatrice) Bell, Sr., Ginger (Wesley) Bell, Agnes Bell, Bryan C’Bearing, Bernadette C’Bearing and Brent C’Bearing; siblings, Roger Bell of Shelby, MT, Martin Bell of Deer Lodge, MT, Mathew Bell of Casper, WY, Florita Brown SoldierWolf, Tina Bell, Christina Stops of Crow, MT, Ray Dewey-Fryday, Mary Patricia Bell-Dodge; grandchildren, Destiny Dewey, Xavier C’Bearing, Kiara C’Bearing, Taja Rose Monroe, Isaac Bell, Jr., Ashton Bell, Mathyaus Bell, Stephanie Bell and Kids, Sharae Bell Isaac and Kids, Darnel Monroe (TimberElk), Antone Monroe, Helen Monroe and kids, Gerald Monroe, Branden Monroe, Irene Whitebull-Monroe, Walter Whitebull-Monroe, Hunter Whitebull-Monroe, Janelle, William, Alyssa, Tyrell, Anthony and Autumn, Shanea Bell, Hunter C’Bearing, Brent C’Bearing, Jr., Zaylie Bearing, Brock Bearing, Isaiah Monroe, Aynjle Monroe; other family relations – Sage, Benson, Stops, Bell/Whitebull, Posey, Underwood, C’Bearing, Bearing, Antelope, Black and Soldierwolf; extended family members living in Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, Washington and more. Sorry if we forgot anyone.

Preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Delphia Bell, grandparents, Isaac Whitebull-Bell and Agnes Posey (Bell); son, Benson C’Bearing, Jr., Peter Bell, Pious Bell, Thomas Bell, Sr., Theodore Bell, Alberta Bell, Jasper Miller, Elizabeth Other Medician, Teddy Bell, Vincent Bell; aunty Anny Bell-Brown, Paul Bell, Sr. On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com. Services are under the direction