Isolated to scattered showers today with snow at higher elevations is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service office in Riverton. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will develop with gusty winds and small hail possible in the stronger storms. The NWS said daily shower activity will continue through the work week.

Today’s highs will be 66 at Shoshoni and Worland, 65 at Thermopolis, 63 at Lander and Riverton, 61 at Jeffrey City and 49 at Dubois.