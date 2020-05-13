RHS Graduation is Sunday; School Board offers Congrats

A good portion of Tuesday night’s Riverton School Board meeting was spent on discussing this coming Sunday’s high school graduation event.

Every one of the school board members talked about saluting the RHS graduating class of 2020 at this Friday night’s cruise though Riverton and then attending Sunday’s graduation.

Here are their comments:

• Jody Ray: “This may not be the ceremony you may have wished for but it in no way diminishes your accomplishments. Each of you recognize your accomplishment and celebrate with your family with the pride and joywe all hold for you.”

• Jennie Wildcat: “It is bittersweet not having traditional graduation, but this is happening all across the country. It is cool to see what schools are doing virtually. I’m looking forward to Friday’s cruise to support all of Fremont County’s graduates.

• Becky Lancaster: “We’ve done a good job organizing our graduation. I encourage everyone attend the Friday night cruise to celebrate our graduates.

• Bruce Berg: “Every week the Friday Night Cruise is stronger and it reminds me of when I was dragging main. People have really taken it to heart here. Congratulations to our graduates.

• Lynette Jeffres: “I echo what everyone else has said. And it didn’t take that long to drag main when I was in school!”

• Jeremy Hernandez: “Phase 1 of the recovery is coming up Friday. I urge you and our graduates to do as much social distancing as we can and to wear masks.

• Carl Manning: “Congratulations to our graduates. Most schools of our size are doing similar things. What worries me is that when I’ve been out, 80 percent of the people in stores are not wearing masks or gloves.

• Supt. Terry Snyder: “It is forecast to be 80 degress on Sunday, we’ll have chairs socially distanced down the sidewalks to make you safe and I encourage all of you to attend.