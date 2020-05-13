Keys stolen; Bicycles stolen; Two arrests reported

Riverton Police responded to 29 calls for service on Tuesday. Items of note from the call blotter include:

A business in the 700 block of North Federal reported a theft of services after an unknown person or persons dumped garbage into a recycling container, contaminating it. A report is pending.

A resident on the 2000 block of West Bend reported the keys to a vehicle and a house were taken from an unlocked vehicle overnight.

Two bicycles and a scooter were reported stolen from a yard in the 400 block of North 2nd East.

One bicycle was taken from the 1200 block of Buffalo Avenue. The incident is under investigation as video of the theft was recorded.

Arrests:

Ashley Dewey, 28, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Jesse Mananares, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Interference/Resisting