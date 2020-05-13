Irrigation squabble report; Theft; Early morning fire

There were no arrests

From the Sheriff’s Call Blotter:

Deputies in the Riverton area were advised that the rear-end of a vehicle was taken, constituting a theft of vehicle parts. A report is pending.

It’s irrigation season and the water wars have begun. A resident on the Lower Iiams Road outside of Lander complained a neighbor stole a screen off of an irrigation pipe and won’t return it. A report is pending.

Fremont County Fire District Battalions were called out at at 4:56 a.m. Wednesday morning for a potato cellar that was on fire in the Hidden Valley area.